Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 125 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mcdonald Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,344 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $1,464,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 720.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,132 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $250.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.45.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $100.24 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.35 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

