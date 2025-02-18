Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 105,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,156,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $92,371,000 after purchasing an additional 312,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $93.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.90.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 85.63%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,110. This trade represents a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

