Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 17th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Thursday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Microequities Asset Management Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Microequities Asset Management Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $79.24 million, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13.
Microequities Asset Management Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Microequities Asset Management Group
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Palo Alto Networks Uptrend Will Continue: AI is Good For Business
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Small-Cap Surge: 3 Stocks Ready to Ride the Market Rotation
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Semtech Shares Plummet on AI Server Woes—Is a Turnaround Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Microequities Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microequities Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.