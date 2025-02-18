Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 17th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Thursday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Microequities Asset Management Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.24 million, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13.

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited provides investment funds management services to high net worth and wholesale investors in Australia. It offers deep value, high income cap, pure microcap value, and global value microcap funds. The company was formerly known as Microequities Ltd. and changed its name to Microequities Asset Management Group Limited in March 2018.

