Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Stock Price Up 14.3% – What’s Next?

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 32,005,238 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 13,631,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

Mirriad Advertising Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of £2.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.10.

About Mirriad Advertising

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

