Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $40,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 13.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $544,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $2,947,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.67.

MOH stock opened at $272.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.32 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.5 EPS for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

