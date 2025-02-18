Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,961 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in Mondelez International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 90,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 62,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.11.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

