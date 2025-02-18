Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,742,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,379 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 27,142,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,789 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,559,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,728,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,490,000 after purchasing an additional 473,418 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,898,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,365,000 after purchasing an additional 596,078 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNST. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,748.60. The trade was a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

