Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $245,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,600. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $171.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.05. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.28 and a 12 month high of $206.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $206.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.