Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,377,000 after buying an additional 16,511,474 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670,574 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,339,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009,351 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,593,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,990,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,627 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHX stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $24.23. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
