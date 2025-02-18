Montag A & Associates Inc. Invests $107,000 in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,106,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,235,927,000 after purchasing an additional 633,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,680,000 after acquiring an additional 97,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,331,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,076,000 after buying an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,257,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,139,000 after buying an additional 96,268 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 19.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,034,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,124,000 after purchasing an additional 168,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $205.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.29. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $218.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.25%.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $190.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. US Capital Advisors cut Targa Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $172.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $171.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.21.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

