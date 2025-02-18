Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,454 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,154 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 294,468 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 34,948 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 389,971 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,317,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,562 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,096 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $98,783.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 370,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,892.20. This trade represents a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $937,507.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at $9,712,811.25. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,932 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,664 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 5.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIVN opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

