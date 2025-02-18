Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 75 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 475 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.1% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,385 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in First Solar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,713 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $159.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.63. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.70 and a 52 week high of $306.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. Barclays cut their price objective on First Solar from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down previously from $286.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on First Solar from $311.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.38.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

