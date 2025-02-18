Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Kenvue by 438.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KVUE. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

KVUE stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

