Monument Capital Management Purchases Shares of 15,688 RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RPC by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,029,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,490 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the third quarter worth about $5,917,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of RPC by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,838,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after buying an additional 607,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RPC by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,202,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after buying an additional 245,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 127,525 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of RPC from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

RPC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.58.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. RPC had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

RPC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. RPC’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

