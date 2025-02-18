Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Has $154,000 Stock Position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 954,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,152,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $46.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $48.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1669 per share. This is a positive change from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

