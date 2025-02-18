Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Has $286,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $24.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

