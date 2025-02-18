Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Has $80,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 98,586 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 52,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 35,002 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,523,000 after purchasing an additional 703,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 22,267 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHM opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.97. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

