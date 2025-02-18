Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 111.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 461,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,393 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $11,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,666,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,920,000 after purchasing an additional 24,494,209 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,898,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,274,000 after acquiring an additional 159,043 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,307,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,457 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 2,591,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,128,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,702,000 after buying an additional 1,112,804 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

