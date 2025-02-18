Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Raises Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 224.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,365 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 89,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

