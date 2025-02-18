MP Materials (MP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MP Materials Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MP Materials from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on MP Materials from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 386,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $9,273,214.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,643,076 shares in the company, valued at $375,590,254.76. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $752,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,451.50. The trade was a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 955,890 shares of company stock worth $20,944,628 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

