Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Acquires 6,953 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JOE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in St. Joe during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in St. Joe by 549.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in St. Joe by 163.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 35.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

St. Joe Stock Performance

NYSE JOE opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.28. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.54.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

