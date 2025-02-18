Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Acquires 9,314 Shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter worth about $592,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period.

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PXE opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.66. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $129.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.70.

About Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

