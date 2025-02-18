Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,676 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 576 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average of $42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.89 and a 52 week high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.