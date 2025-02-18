Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $2.81 Million Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 50,190 shares during the period. Cenovus Energy accounts for approximately 0.5% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 640.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVE opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

