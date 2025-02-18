Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $32.21 Million Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Markel Group accounts for approximately 5.7% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $32,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Markel Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 22.2% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Markel Group by 78.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Markel Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,869.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,784.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,666.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,417.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,063.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 97.92 earnings per share for the current year.

MKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,685.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on MKL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.