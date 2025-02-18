Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 1,909 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in CNA Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CNA Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CNA opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.66. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

