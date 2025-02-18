Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 3,705 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,648,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,137,000 after buying an additional 343,875 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,120,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,110,000 after purchasing an additional 694,749 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,981,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,067,000 after acquiring an additional 213,511 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,427,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,136,000 after acquiring an additional 111,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,557,000 after acquiring an additional 97,356 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.39. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $32.11.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

