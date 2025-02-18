Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 6,646 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,646 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Valaris were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Valaris by 20.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Valaris by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 69,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Valaris by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Valaris Stock Performance
NYSE VAL opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Valaris Profile
Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.
