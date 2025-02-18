Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 838 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.59. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.399 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.