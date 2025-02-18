Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 545,936 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.12. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $360.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

