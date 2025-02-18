Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 72,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSSC. Craig Hallum cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

