Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 199 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,955 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Shopify were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Shopify by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Shopify by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $128.36 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $165.85 billion, a PE ratio of 119.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Shopify from $143.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.21.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

