Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 442,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 287,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,163 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 142,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 19,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.1089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

