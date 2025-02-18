Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Decreases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,307 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 24,448,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,815,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,445,036,000 after acquiring an additional 242,786 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,729,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,028,000 after acquiring an additional 463,286 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 765.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,545,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,589,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,123,000 after purchasing an additional 261,162 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.18. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on O shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

