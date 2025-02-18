Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $208.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. General Electric has a 1 year low of $117.43 and a 1 year high of $211.42.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.73.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

