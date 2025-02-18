Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMU opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0626 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

