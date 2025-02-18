Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $612,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 40,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Palacios Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.16.

CSX Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

