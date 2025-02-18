Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Rambus were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 554.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Baird R W upgraded Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other Rambus news, Director Meera Rao sold 5,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $314,853.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,619.80. This trade represents a 15.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Trading Up 0.6 %

RMBS stock opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $69.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.26.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

