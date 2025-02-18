Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $646,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNOV. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 43.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $2,488,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GNOV opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.78.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

