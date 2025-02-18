Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 1,699 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,094,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 69,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,247,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYGH opened at $87.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.13. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $87.69.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

