New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $867,000 Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 16,367,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,792,742,000 after buying an additional 150,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $937,081,000 after purchasing an additional 541,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $454,477,000 after purchasing an additional 318,416 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 29.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,778,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $197,844,000 after purchasing an additional 405,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,327,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $145,447,000 after purchasing an additional 73,267 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $101.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.62 and a 200 day moving average of $99.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $82.31 and a 12 month high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.65%.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $2,056,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,011,366.51. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,430.10. This represents a 10.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,848. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.56.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

