Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,690 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $89,082.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,199.77. The trade was a 3.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,680. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,843. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts cut Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.37.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $58.72.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

