Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,690 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Newmont
In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $89,082.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,199.77. The trade was a 3.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,680. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,843. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on Newmont
Newmont Price Performance
NEM opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $58.72.
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Newmont
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.