Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,533,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,300,000 after buying an additional 70,057 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,373,000. Carrhae Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 363,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,088,000 after purchasing an additional 70,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.9% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $203.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.26 and a 200-day moving average of $189.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $122.91 and a 52 week high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

