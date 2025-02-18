Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $7.16 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.3% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.44.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $409.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $404.49 and a 200-day moving average of $396.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

