Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Increases Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MFC opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $33.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.63.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.