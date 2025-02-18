Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 200 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,840,000 after buying an additional 130,629 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 28.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after purchasing an additional 388,746 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Down 1.2 %

CB stock opened at $264.49 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.63.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.