Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 340 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 10,993.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,070,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,764 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 107.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,852,000 after buying an additional 2,016,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,980 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,766,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,889,000 after acquiring an additional 965,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $123.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.11. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $96.62 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. UBS Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

