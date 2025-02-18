Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 4,493 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2,121.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 329,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after buying an additional 314,380 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 17.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 45,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 26.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 85,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GSBD opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

