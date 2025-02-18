Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 5,109 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,391 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.