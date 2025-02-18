Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stake Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nordson by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,638,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,916,000 after purchasing an additional 177,282 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 26,109.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,327,000 after purchasing an additional 103,653 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 157,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,386,000 after purchasing an additional 65,436 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Nordson by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 321,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,499,000 after purchasing an additional 61,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nordson by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 514,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,138,000 after purchasing an additional 48,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $216.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $196.83 and a 52-week high of $279.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.43.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Baird R W cut Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 target price (down previously from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NDSN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total value of $268,620.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,286.13. The trade was a 15.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,703 shares of company stock worth $374,069. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.